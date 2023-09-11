Dana Perino Warns Biden: “You Can’t Piss on Somebody’s Back”

America’s Newsroom co-anchor Dana Perino will co-moderate the second Republican presidential candidate debate which will be broadcast live from the Ronald Reagan Presidential Foundation and Institute in Simi Valley, California on Wednesday, September 27.

At least seven candidates have qualified to participate in the second date. With the exception of former president Donald Trump (who has opted out, he says, due to his lead in the polls), those who have qualified include Florida Governor Ron DeSantis, Vivek Ramaswamy, former Vice President Mike Pence, former South Carolina Governor Nikki Haley, South Carolina Senator Tim Scott, and former New Jersey Governor Chris Christie.

It will be Perino’s first presidential debate as a moderator.

[Note: Perino was President George W. Bush‘s White House Press Secretary (2007-2009) before becoming a political commentator on Fox News, where she’s a regular on the talk show, The Five.]

During a recent interview on Fox News Radio’s ‘Guy Benson Show’, Perino was asked her opinion on President Biden’s “Bidenomics.”

Perino told Benson: “It was, I don’t know which politician it was, but it said something like, you can’t piss on somebody’s back and tell them it’s raining. And the thing is, the Biden folks are trying to tell everybody that the economy is actually very good and that their feelings are wrong.”

It wasn’t a politician, but an actor who made the line Perino borrows famous. It was uttered by the late John Vernon, who played Captain Fletcher in the 1976 Western film The Outlaw Josey Wales, as seen in the dramatic scene below. The film is set during and after the American Civil War.

Clint Eastwood plays the titular character, “a Missouri farmer who joins a Confederate guerrilla unit and winds up on the run from the Union soldiers who murdered his family.” Note: Vernon also starred with Eastwood in Dirty Harry as the Mayor.