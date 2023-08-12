Trump Shows James Brown Video To “VIPs” On Private Jet – “A Man’s World”

MAGA supporters refer to former President Donald Trump‘s private plane as Trump Force One, a spin on Air Force One, the official air traffic control designation for a U.S. Air Force aircraft carrying the President of the United States.

When Trump travelled to Iowa for the State Fair, he boarded his private plane with his special advisor Jason Miller who referred to the other passengers on the flight as “very special VIP’s” including four congressmen from Florida: Byron Donalds, Cory Mills, Greg Steube, and Matt Gaetz, as well as Texas Congressman Wesley Hunt.

Trump Force One has some very special VIP’s today! #MAGA pic.twitter.com/96UiRyx1fC — Jason Miller (@JasonMillerinDC) August 12, 2023

When MAGA supporters saw the photos above, more than one speculated that “the next VP is on that plane.”

Others focused on the onboard entertainment — swipe to see Gaetz watching a video of music legend James Brown. Some America First commenters suggested the Godfather of Soul was performing his 1985 hit song ‘Living in America’ which was featured in Sylvester Stallone‘s movie Rocky IV.

Brown performs in the song during Apollo Creed’s (Carl Weathers) entrance into the ring.

One snarky commenter, seeing the gender makeup of the guests, playfully suggested Brown might be singing his 1966 song ‘It’s a Man’s Man’s Man’s World’.

Rolling Stone magazine, which put the latter song on its 500 Greatest Songs of All Time list at #124, characterized the lyrics as “biblically chauvinistic” referring especially to the line, ‘Man made the boat for the water, like Noah made the ark.”