Jim Jordan Rival Busts Him Again, ‘You Have a Big Problem’

Republican House Judiciary Chairman, Representative Jim Jordan of Ohio, is being challenged this election year for his seat by the Democratic small business owner, wife and mother, Tamie Wilson.

When Wilson attended a recent Future Farmers of America event in Champaign County (Jordan’s hometown), she noted Jordan’s absence.

Where the heck are you Jim Jordan?



A lot of your constituents are asking.



Today while you’re conducting another failed, fake investigation, I’m in the district supporting future farmers of America in Champaign County – your hometown!



You have a big problem. 👇



As I make my… pic.twitter.com/n6j8LbHh61 — Tamie Wilson for US Congress (OH-4) (@TamieUSCongress) August 12, 2023

Wilson claims Jordan is “BUSTED again and again” for “never” attending such local events as he continues to conduct what she characterizes as “another failed, fake investigation.”

She writes to “MIA” Jordan: “You have a big problem… You are constantly traveling throughout the US, but you never come home. While you’re busy voting against the people 97% of the time, they are here struggling.”

🚨🚨WATCH🚨🚨



House @JudiciaryGOP Chair @Jim_Jordan highlights why David Weiss CANNOT be trusted to conduct a thorough investigation into Hunter Biden. pic.twitter.com/fHiCFPIssy — House Republicans (@HouseGOP) August 11, 2023

Rep. Jordan is staying his course, however, despite Wilson’s criticisms. On the same day Wilson lashed out at her rival, Jordan re-shared the FOX News video below of him addressing the appointment of David Weiss as Special Counsel to investigate Hunter Biden. Jordan is adamant in his belief that Weiss “cannot be trusted.”

In addition to Jordan’s pursuit of Hunter Biden and his attempt to link President Joe Biden to his son’s business activities, Jordan launched a new “misinformation” investigation on August 3 “to uncover a Biden censorship scheme.”