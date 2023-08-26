Monica Lewinsky Answers Ron DeSantis’s Question With One Word

Activist/writer Monica Lewinsky became a household name when then-President Bill Clinton was impeached in 1998. Clinton was accused of giving false testimony to a grand jury and obstruction of justice regarding his affair with the former White House intern. (Clinton was found not guilty in the Senate.)

Twenty-five years later, Lewinsky, a Democrat, continues to follow politics including the current GOP presidential candidate race. When Florida Governor Ron DeSantis recently asked Americans on X (formerly Twitter), “We want to know; Are you with us?” with an American flag emoji, Lewinsky made her answer public and replied with one word, “nope.”

It’s not the first time Lewinsky, who turned 50 this summer, answered a question on X, and with a sense of humor.

During the height of popularity of Greta Gerwig‘s Barbie movie, blogger Charlotte Clymer asked “If you were a Barbie, what two or three accessories would you come with?” Lewinsky answered: “beret. (duh).”

Margot Robbie wears a pink beret as the titular character in the Barbie movie and Lewinsky famously wore a black beret when she was photographed hugging Clinton publicly.