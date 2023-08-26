Monica Lewinsky Answers Ron DeSantis’s Question With One Word

Activist/writer Monica Lewinsky became a household name when then-President Bill Clinton was impeached in 1998. Clinton was accused of giving false testimony to a grand jury and obstruction of justice regarding his affair with the former White House intern. (Clinton was found not guilty in the Senate.)
Twenty-five years later, Lewinsky, a Democrat, continues to follow politics including the current GOP presidential candidate race. When Florida Governor Ron DeSantis recently asked Americans on X (formerly Twitter), “We want to know; Are you with us?” with an American flag emoji, Lewinsky made her answer public and replied with one word, “nope.”
nope. https://t.co/JwHzvcxojF— Monica Lewinsky (she/her) (@MonicaLewinsky) August 20, 2023
It’s not the first time Lewinsky, who turned 50 this summer, answered a question on X, and with a sense of humor.
beret.— Monica Lewinsky (she/her) (@MonicaLewinsky) July 22, 2023
(duh.) https://t.co/L1MyqcQDOm
During the height of popularity of Greta Gerwig‘s Barbie movie, blogger Charlotte Clymer asked “If you were a Barbie, what two or three accessories would you come with?” Lewinsky answered: “beret. (duh).”
Margot Robbie wears a pink beret as the titular character in the Barbie movie and Lewinsky famously wore a black beret when she was photographed hugging Clinton publicly.