Stormy Daniels Tells Donald Trump Joke — Yeah and “I’m A Virgin”

When former President Donald Trump was arrested in Georgia, where he faces 13 criminal charges, he posed for a mugshot and provided officials “as is customary with his physical measurements.” According to his arrest record in Georgia, Trump is 6’3″ tall and weighs 215 lbs.

When Trump was booked in April in New York City, where he faces 34 felony charges of falsifying business records in connection with a hush money payment made to adult film actress Stormy Daniels before the 2016 presidential election, he was listed as 6’2″ tall and 240 lbs.

Mmmkay! And I'm 110lbs and a virgin 😂! I'm not a scale or a doctor but I have spent some time beneath 215lb men and Tiny was not one of them. — Stormy Daniels (@StormyDaniels) August 25, 2023

When Daniels heard about Trump’s alleged new physique, she replied with humor: “Mmmkay! And I’m 110lbs and a virgin! I’m not a scale or a doctor but I have spent some time beneath 215lb men and Tiny was not one of them.”

I've actually thought about that — Stormy Daniels (@StormyDaniels) August 25, 2023

When someone replied to Daniels: “Good thing his heart didn’t give out. You’d’ve been trapped,” Daniels admitted: “I’ve actually thought about that.”

For my comedy show at StandUp NY! So excited to be taping it for a special! pic.twitter.com/3AIS2FuJ46 — Stormy Daniels (@StormyDaniels) August 4, 2023

Get ready to see and hear more from Daniels: she’s currently promoting her standup comedy show titled ‘A One Night Stand with Stormy Daniels’ which will be taped this September at the comedy club StandUp NY.