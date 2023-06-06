Ted Cruz Laughs at ‘Anti-Trans’ Scheme, That’s “Insane”

Appearing on his podcast this week, Sen. Ted Cruz claimed that there isn’t — contrary to left-leaning imaginations — some “nefarious Republican strategist in a smoke-filled room” who has identified transgender rights as an issue battle the GOP can win.

There’s no truth, Cruz says, to the theory on the left that this “envisioned” GOP anti-trans operator is fueling the culture wars with divisive trans content, mobilizing conservatives and stoking antipathy.

The Senator laughs off as impossible the idea of a well-orchestrated GOP anti-trans scheme, if only because, as he sees it, his own Senate colleagues couldn’t follow the plan. They are too “afraid” to talk about trans issues.

“I serve in the U.S. Senate. I serve with 48 other Republicans,” Cruz says, “and 40 of them wouldn’t bring this topic up if you put a gun to their head.“

The dirty little secret is most Republican officeholders are terrified to talk about the radical left's transgender ideology.



It's simple—we should protect our children. #Verdict pic.twitter.com/dPhJ9fOgmj — Ted Cruz (@tedcruz) June 6, 2023

Cruz says of his allegedly timid colleagues: “Most Republican office holders are terrified to talk about this.”

Since the “bulk of our Republican party are still people that are afraid of their own shadows,” Cruz says that the opposition’s idea that a political strategist is directing this trans attack tactic is “insane.”

In the comments, it’s apparent some people still believe that anti-trans messaging is part of a deliberate Republican strategy to fire up the base, despite Cruz’s objections.

As one writes of the supposedly timid GOP legislators: “If you’re so frightened to talk about it, why is it the number 1 thing y’all are talking about? There is no ‘transgender agenda.’ Just a minority of ordinary, marginalized citizens, wanting to be left alone to live their lives.”

If, as Cruz says, many of his congressional colleagues won’t bring it up enough, some try to make up for it. Rep. Marjorie Taylor Green tweeted this on June 1: