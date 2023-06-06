Brett Favre Answers Trump About Running for Office, Warns: “Don’t Watch the News”

Former NFL quarterback and Super Bowl champion Brett Favre appeared on Donald Trump Jr.’s podcast, a show Trump Jr. said he was “really excited about” and teased as Favre revealing some “amazing stories from the gridiron, life after football, and whether or not he ever wants to run for office.”

On the last point, whether elected office is in Favre’s future, a flat no was the answer (see below). Favre didn’t make clear whether his decision not to throw his helmet into the political ring was determined by his belief that he’d get unfair treatment from the media.

But the former QB left no doubt that he feels victimized by the news media, which he says has a left-dominated “agenda.”

Brett Favre was a guest on Junior’s podcast tonight. He says he tells people not to watch the news because 99.9% of it is all controlled by the Left. pic.twitter.com/wIDOa6MQpc — Ron Filipkowski (@RonFilipkowski) June 5, 2023

Favre, like everyone who has guested on Trump Jr.’s podcast, is a conservative — and he expressed an elephantine distrust of the media that has become deeply ingrained in the conservative brand.

Favre says that he tells people not to watch the news, “because if you’re watching the news…99.9% of the news is left,” he asserted.

[NOTE: Fox News, which leans right, is the most watched cable news channel in America. See below Favre with Tucker Carlson last year on the network.]

“There’s a huge agenda,” Favre told Trump Jr., “and [the left] control the narrative.”

Favre has been the target of media attention since his retirement, especially for, as CBS put it in a May 2023 article, “his connection in the Mississippi welfare scandal involving the misappropriation of roughly $77 million.”

Favre has long been concerned about the reach and intentions of the media, a likely byproduct of having been a professional football star in the unrelenting media spotlight for decades.

There is more about the Favre legal entanglements in a Mississippi Today story here.