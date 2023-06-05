Biden Issues Defiant Gay Pride Support, Taps Corinthians Bible Verse

As the culture wars rage, stoked by anti-woke warriors like GOP presidential candidate Ron DeSantis and congress members like Marjorie Taylor Greene, President Joe Biden is responding with message of solidarity from the White House, pledging the nation’s support for the LGBTQI+ community.

Acknowledging Pride Month, Biden issued an unapologetic message on Twitter, saying that “LGBTQI+ Americans are defiantly and unapologetically proud – and my Administration will always stand with them in the enduring struggle for freedom, justice, and equality.”

The administration, in standing together with LGBTQI+ Americans, pledges to be defiant and unapologetic in its support.

LGBTQI+ Americans are defiantly and unapologetically proud – and my Administration will always stand with them in the enduring struggle for freedom, justice, and equality.



When one group’s dignity and equality are threatened, we all suffer. — President Biden (@POTUS) June 4, 2023

Biden followed that notion with “When one group’s dignity and equality are threatened, we all suffer.”

Appealing to the compassion of American citizens and evoking the potential success of the larger American community through tolerance, BIden — as previous leaders have done with race and other aspects of American life where intolerance manifests — sounds the call of unwavering support. “The arc of the moral universe is long,” MLK said, “but it bends toward justice.”

America’s Catholic president borrows his own promise and outlook language from the Bible, specifically Corinthians 12:26, which reads that “If one member suffers, all suffer together; if one member is honored, all rejoice together.”

To exemplify the opposing positions, Biden’s stance resembles the response Ron Filipkowski gives below to conservative flame thrower Ben Shapiro.