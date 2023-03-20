Donald Trump’s Escape From Mar-a-Lago Via Underground Tunnel Titillates Twitter

Over the weekend, former President Donald Trump called for protestors to object to what he said was his imminent arrest. (Trump predicted Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg will charge him in what’s generally known as the Stormy Daniels case.)

Protestors heeding Trump’s call have expressed intent to oblige the former president, circulating plans to obstruct law enforcement officers who may try to enter Trump Tower in New York and doing the same to bar entry to Mar-a-Lago, Trump’s resort residence in Florida.

A worthy morning read. “Some Trump supporters are responding to the call for protest with online chatter about blocking off the ‘the bridges and tunnels’ surrounding New York City and/or building a ‘patriot moat’ around Mar-a-Lago to protect Trump.” https://t.co/S6g5EzubVD — Barbara Malmet (@B52Malmet) March 20, 2023

Trump’s clarion call was clearly meant to trigger dramatic action, and in response another dramatic — even cinematic — scenario is getting passed around on Twitter. What if Trump wanted to evade law enforcement and escape, going into exile and running his campaign while on the lam? That’s a scenario imagined both joyfully and grimly, by his respective supporters and detractors.

According to excitable Twitter agitators, Trump might execute an escape by using the secret tunnel underneath the Mar-a-Lago estate. (More savvy political types believe Trump’s arrest would do more to promote his candidacy than any escape could, but that doesn’t stop Twitter’s imaginative speculation.)

With all the tunnels underneath Mar-a-Lago, it wouldn’t surprise me in the least if trump has had workers creating tunnels under the ocean to international waters where there’ll be a boat waiting with aircraft on board to whisk him and stolen documents away to Saudi Arabia 🛥️ ✈️ — RiverCate 👁❤️🇨🇦 🇺🇦 💙 (@RiverCate) March 19, 2023

Mar-a-Lago is on the National Register of Historic Places, which houses plans for the property at the Library of Congress. Yet one need not go that far back to find a reference to the secret tunnel that allegedly passes under Ocean Boulevard from Mar-a-Lago to freedom.

In the book Giuliani: The Rise and Tragic Fall of America’s Mayor, author Andrew Kirtzman revealed that the secret Mar-a-Lago tunnel was how then media shy Rudy Giuliani used to enter and leave the resort while allegedly depressed and drinking heavily. This was after Giuliani stumbled pitching himself for president in 2008.