NJ Governor Trolls Ron DeSantis on Black History, “Never Erase”

New Jersey Governor Phil Murphy trolled Florida Governor Ron DeSantis for his opposition to advanced placement Black history studies in the Southern state. DeSantis and the Florida Board of Education recently blocked the teaching of an African American studies course in Florida schools.

The blocking of the Black history course, which DeSantis said amounted to “indoctrination,” is a part of the Governor’s culture wars agenda. It follows from a mantra DeSantis is fond of reciting — that Florida is where “Woke goes to die.”

Next year, Mr. Blackman will teach the first-ever AP African American Studies course at @nps_sciencepark in Newark.



New Jersey, unlike other states, will never erase Black History. Students who envision themselves in our history see themselves in our future. #BlackHistoryMonth pic.twitter.com/JJXmoWgqhA — Governor Phil Murphy (@GovMurphy) February 19, 2023

Murphy didn’t mention DeSantis by name, but the New Jersey Governor trolled the Florida decision by placing it in stark relief against New Jersey’s initiatives to advance Black history scholarship.

Without mentioning being “woke,” Murphy expressed a belief that teaching Black history can play a powerful role in advancing the state’s future. Murphy writes: “New Jersey, unlike other states, will never erase Black History. Students who envision themselves in our history see themselves in our future.”

Murphy takes his position despite leading an historically diverse and divided state that must look purple from outer space — with so much blue and red mixed together. The governorship of New Jersey has continually switched from party to party in recent history, though among Republicans it has not had a MAGA-associated GOP representative. Here are the recent governors.

Phil Murphy (Democrat) – 2018 to present

Chris Christie (Republican) – 2010 to 2018

Jon Corzine (Democrat) – 2006 to 2010

Richard Codey (Democrat) – 2004 to 2006 (served as Acting Governor)

James McGreevey (Democrat) – 2002 to 2004

Donald DiFrancesco (Republican) – 2001 to 2002 (served as Acting Governor)

Christine Todd Whitman (Republican) – 1994 to 2001

Note: New Jersey has approximately 13% Black population. Florida has approximately 16% Black or African-American residents.