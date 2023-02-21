Liz Cheney Slaps Marjorie Taylor Greene With Constitution Lesson, MAGA Reacts

Former Wyoming Congresswoman Liz Cheney stood her ground against the new GOP, but lost her place in the party for doing it. Now Cheney is taking her shots from outside the current circle of power, but she still has “logic” on her side, commentator George Conway says.

When Georgia Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene suggested this weekend that the United States should split apart along party lines, with red and blue states reorganizing as new entities, Cheney tried to turn the moment into a lesson on the Constitution. (Cheney is a lawyer.)

Cheney argued that Greene’s secession comments stood in opposition to the Constitution she has sworn to uphold. Conway, a Trump resister involved in the Lincoln Project, wrote: “Liz with the logic again.” Plenty of people in the comments found Cheney’s argument convincing, while others thought the logic was faulty.

Let’s review some of the governing principles of America, @mtgreenee:



Our country is governed by the Constitution. You swore an oath to support and defend the Constitution.

Secession is unconstitutional. No member of Congress should advocate secession, Marjorie. https://t.co/XE3cQXYrnl — Liz Cheney (@Liz_Cheney) February 20, 2023

MAGA supporters of Greene reacted with their own Constitutional interpretations, with Dinesh D’Souza saying: “Is there ever a constitutional right to secede? Yes. If the government endangers our basic rights, which are NOT up for majority referendum, citizens have a right to secede. Lincoln himself admitted this, but stressed in his 1st Inaugural that he hadn’t taken away anyone’s rights.”

On the other side — not the Democrat side — but the other, non-MAGA Republican side, a typical comment expresses this: “No R is remotely this strong and clear-headed. @Liz_Cheney should run for 2024.”

One of the MAGA Republicans surging in the attention economy — if not always equally in the esteem of the country — Marjorie Taylor Greene has hit the news boldly lately by screaming during President Biden‘s State of the Union address and, this weekend, by suggesting secession.

Greene has filed articles of impeachment against Biden and called the president a “liar” and a “fool” — using the kind of name-calling that Donald Trump, one of her chief supporters, specializes in.

Cheney, expected by many to run for president in 2024 on an anti-MAGA Republican platform, has yet to announce her candidacy.