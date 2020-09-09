Gavin Newsom Slams Marjorie Taylor Greene, ‘Insane and Dangerous’

California Governor Gavin Newsom slammed Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene‘s latest culture wars provocation, calling her idea “insane and dangerous.” Greene suggested suspending an American citizen’s voting rights based on their political ideology.

Newsom took a torch to Greene’s idea, saying he was stating the “obvious.” Greene’s proposal “goes against the very core of who we are and what American (sic) stands for,” Newsom wrote. Newsom also said that “every member of the Republican Party should speak out against this.” (Notably, Newsom did not also suggest that pigs fly.)

To state the obvious — this is completely insane and dangerous. It goes against the very core of who we are and what American stands for.



Every member of the Republican Party should speak out against this. https://t.co/LkDxrHyQdS — Gavin Newsom (@GavinNewsom) February 22, 2023

Having recently called for a divorce between the red (conservative) and blue (liberal) states of America, Congresswoman Greene had already heard stern blowback this week about her proposed secession. Former Senator Liz Cheney, representing what was once the establishment wing of the GOP, suggested Greene had dishonored her pledge to uphold the Constitution with her secession suggestion.

Greene seems to have only been encouraged by the Cheney scolding. The specifics of her subsequent proposal? That any American citizen moving from a blue state to a red state should be prevented from voting in their new home for five years. Why?

Because though Greene will allow that an American moving from California to Georgia has a right to live and find gainful employment in the Peach State, you “don’t get to bring your values,” she tells them. (Riddle: Are Americans who move without their values still Americans?)

That Georgia might be more pink than red, with blue voters plentiful in urban areas, would make Greene’s suggestion impossible to implement, of course. But Greene isn’t making a real suggestion — she’s fighting culture wars and trying to stoke her base. Greene knows that getting this proposal into law is about as likely to happen as Newsom’s suggestion that “every Republican should speak out against” the “insane” Greene proposal.