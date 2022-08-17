Richard Branson Teaches Disruptive Entrepreneurship Class, “Screw It, Let’s Do It”

British billionaire Sir Richard Branson, founder of the Virgin Group, is joining a growing list of celebrities (Steph Curry, George W. Bush, Natalie Portman, Gordon Ramsay) teaching via MasterClass.

When his class on “Disruptive Entrepreneurship” was announced, the ad (see above) used this quote: “I’ve turned my biggest dreams into world-renowned businesses. Now I’m teaching you how to upend industries with dreams of your own, only on MasterClass. Screw it, let’s do it.“

Above and below are sneak peeks of his MasterClass class.

Branson will be the first to admit he’s been involved with a number of failed businesses (Virgin Cola, Virgin Clothing).

He wrote in his book Like a Virgin: Secrets They Won’t Teach You In Business School (published by Virgin Books): “I suppose the secret to bouncing back is not only to be unafraid of failures but to use them as motivational and learning tools… There’s nothing wrong with making mistakes as long as you don’t make the same ones over and over again.”

Branson recently spoke with Hollywood movie star turned TV talk show host Drew Barrymore about entrepreneurs and the future. He captioned the video above, “Entrepreneurship makes the world go round (even if after 72 years I can’t always pronounce the word!).”