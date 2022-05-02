Heat’s Jimmy Butler Performs Comedy Before 76ers, Kevin Hart Cries Laughing

The Miami Heat star Jimmy Butler makes everything better. And it’s not just the NBA teams that he’s on — though there is that. The Heat went from good team to title contender as soon as Butler put on his #22.

Beyond basketball though, it’s the ads, the interviews, the appearances, the pure joy of being Jimmy Butler that’s infectious. His Super Bowl turn with Peyton Manning, Serena Williams and company was evidently just getting Butler warmed up for his solo shows.

In the video below, just before the Heat face off against the 76ers in round 2 of the NBA Playoffs, Butler delivers a good-hearted clowning impression of his Heat teammate PJ Tucker that is a masterclass in comic effect.

Don’t take our word for it either: when you do a comedy routine and a comedy pro like Kevin Hart reacts with about a dozen laughing-through-tears emojis, you nailed it. To wit, Butler nails it. Actor Mark Wahlberg also responded with the tears.

“Hook em horns,” is a reference to the University of Texas, where Tucker went to school. In the sports world, Butler’s audience is also broad and appreciative, including responses from the NFL’s Cooper Kupp and Heat teammates Udonis Haslem and Caleb Martin.

The Golden State Warriors All-Star forward Draymond Green also chimed in, crying and laughing with as many emojis as Hart.