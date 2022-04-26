Russell Westbrook Goes Back To OKC Thunder, At Least On Instagram “Why Not?”

Former NBA MVP and Triple Double King Russell Westbrook had big trouble notching wins this season with that other King — King LeBron James of the Los Angeles Lakers. This is not news. But what is news is that Westbrook seems to be erasing the evidence of his Lakers sojourn, at least on his Instagram account.

Westbrook has dialed back his Instagram posts all the way to 2017 and — for the moment — that leaves at the top a celebratory pic of Russ in joy mode, playing for the OKC Thunder during the most productive years of his surefire Hall of Fame career.

For a long while recently, even through the team’s struggles, the top of Westbrook’s page showed a photo of him in the Lakers purple and gold.

Also still available on Westbrook’s winnowed Instagram are pics like this, featuring a happy Westbrook on the cover of Slam from 2016. Why Not? is Westbrook’s life theme, and he seems to be applying it liberally to his life on social media.

It’s a little like one of those apps that go through and remove feed photos of ex-spouses. The memories — who need ’em? Delete? Why Not?