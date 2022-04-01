No LimBits: Pants For Prosthetic Limbs on Shark Tank Featured In LA Fashion Show

On Season 13 of Shark Tank, an entrepreneur from Iowa City, Iowa, Erica Cole, introduces her adaptive clothing line No LimBits. The company’s mission is to increase comfort for those struggling due to a disability.

Before her senior year at the University of Iowa, in May 2018, the chemistry major lost her leg in a car accident.

Cole told her local ABC station: “I was T-boned, and my left leg was crushed so badly that it was beyond saving.” She also revealed: “The first time I cried about my leg was when I got my prosthetic, because I thought it was going to be a lot easier to walk on a prosthetic than it actually is.”

After the accident, Erica started to make colorful covers for prosthetic limbs. She has since expanded the company to make pants that can fit around prosthetic limbs, “adaptive pants made specifically for amputees,” which she calls “the Amp Pant.”

Right before the Shark Tank episode airs, No LimBits pants were modeled in a fashion show in Los Angeles run by Runway of Dreams Foundation. See photos above and below.

Related: 27 Favorite ‘Shark Tank’ Products at Amazon — New List]

Shark Tank airs Fridays at 8 pm on ABC. [BONUS: Stream any ABC show through the ABC GO Digital App found here. Download is FREE.]