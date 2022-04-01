Shark Tank Guest Emma Grede Stuns In “Cute AF” Prada Polka Dot Mini Dress

Good American clothing company CEO Emma Grede (and co-founder of SKIMS shapewear with Kim Kardashian) returns to Shark Tank as a Guest Shark on April 1. The mother of four will get to hear pitches from a company that makes “bacon” from red seaweed, and an adaptive clothing company that makes pants for amputees with prosthetic limbs.

Grede is clearly excited about her return in the Tank. When she posted the photo above from the Shark Tank set, she wrote: “Me and My cute AF @prada dress are Back in the tank tonight!”

Above: Last time Emma was on Shark Tank she rocked a bright green suit (ABC/Christopher Willard)

Shark Tank airs Fridays at 8 pm on ABC.