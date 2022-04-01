Dad Entrepreneur Builds Magnetic Pillow FORT on Shark Tank, Happy Kids on Instagram

On Season 13 of Shark Tank, Conor Lewis, an entrepreneurial dad of two from St. Louis, Missouri, presents his product designed to aid a favorite childhood activity, building forts. Lewis’s company, FORT, provides the pillows with “the perfect combo of magnets and foam” for kids to build forts at home and without having to give up (or ruin) “real” furniture.

Conor raised more than $2 million on Kickstarter but it hasn’t been easy. He said recently: “The only magic about Kickstarter is the fact that you have to bring the magic.”

And about other social media platforms: “Facebook groups are both one of the most powerful and one of the most detrimental things to my company now so far.”

Conor runs a sweet Instagram account that spotlights happy FORT customers.

