Charles Barkley Says Lakers “Geezers” Need His Grandmother’s Solution, WD-40 On Their Knees

The inimitable NBA commenter Charles Barkley revealed that his grandmother might have had the solution to the aged Los Angeles Lakers lineup this season, as the experienced “old ass geezers” on the Lakers failed to make the playoffs despite a roster filled with superstars — superstars passed their prime. (Note: one older Lakers superstar, LeBron James, seems unfathomably to still be in his prime.)

Barkley says his grandmother used to put the engine lubricant WD-40 on her knees and ankles — a fact that is both awesome and plausible, because Chuck is filled with stories about similar legends.

Barkley was reacting to the dismissal of Lakers head coach Frank Vogel, whom Barkley says was scapegoated when the blame really belonged to whoever put this “old ass” roster together. Or, evidently, whoever failed to buy the locker room engine lubricant!

Fellow commenter Shaquille O’Neal often has a big smile, but when Barkley talks about his grandmother’s WD-40 solution to creaky knees, O’Neal delivers just about his biggest smile of the year. Watch.