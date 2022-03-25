Young King Hair Care: Married Couple Pitches Mark Cuban on Shark Tank

On Season 13 of Shark Tank, husband and wife team Stefan Miller and Cora Miller of Mableton, Georgia pitch their company, Young King Hair Care. It’s a plant-based (grapeseed and coconut oil), natural hair care line (shampoo, conditioner, curling cream, leave-in conditioner, essential oils) intentionally crafted for multicultural young men.

Young King at Amazon

The Millers have the good fortune of pitching in front of billionaire Mark Cuban who invested $225,000 in the hair product Twist It Up, a grooming comb designed for African American men.

Cuban also invested in Hot Tot, a line of shampoo, conditioner, baby wash and styling gel made especially for kids with allergies. Gorgeous hair model below.

Young King Hair Care would slide easily into Cuban’s kids hair care portfolio.

But don’t count out Lori Greiner. The Queen of QVC recently invested $200,000 (with guest Shark Emma Grede, CEO of Khloe Kardashian‘s Good American) in KIN Apparel, a company that sells satin-lined hoodies to protect hair from breakage.

Shark Tank airs Fridays at 8 pm on ABC.