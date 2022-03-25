PAWNIX Noise-Cancellation Headset Pitches Dog Lover Robert Herjavec on Shark Tank

On Season 13 of Shark Tank, an entrepreneur from Nashville, Tennessee, Kirsten Brand, presents her pet product PAWNIX. The noise-cancelling headset is pitched as “a solution to help pet parents keep their dog calm during loud events.” It’s an ideal accessory not just for music concerts but also for thunderstorms and fireworks, the universal nemeses of dogs everywhere.

Kirsten has the good fortune of pitching in front of dog-lover Shark Robert Herjavec.

Herjavec captioned the photo below: “$200k for 10% of the business and a lifetime supply of pup handshakes and cuteness ? I’M IN !”

But don’t count out the other sharks. Lori Greiner recently invested $250,000 in Shed Defenders, a lightweight dog onesie that keeps pet hair and dander from shedding all over you and your house. Daymond John invested $200,000 in K9 Dog Masks, a line of replaceable, air filter masks designed to protect dogs from smoke inhalation. And Mark Cuban invested $250,000 in Dog Threads, a line of matching Hawaiian shirts designed for pet parents and their pooches.

