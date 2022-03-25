Kevin O’Leary Receives Tom Brady Signature Football on Shark Tank

On Season 13 of Shark Tank, former basketball professional Jasmine Maietta, pitches her business round21. The company produces sports balls (basketballs, footballs, soccer balls, ping pong paddles) and equipment illustrated with artwork that celebrates sports and professional athletes.

In January 2022, round21 announced its partnership with the NFL Players Association and released a “super-limited edition” collection of footballs celebrating six NFL football players: Tom Brady, Patrick Mahomes, Rob Gronkowski, Derrick Henry, Russell Wilson, and Odell Beckham, Jr.

During the round21 presentation, Jasmine gave Boston native Kevin “Mr. Wonderful” O’Leary the official “round21 x NFLPA Tom Brady signature football.” Hence the big smile above and above. While the round21 football art captures Brady’s first NFL Championship with the Tampa Bay Bucs, it’s still considered “the perfect gift for the die-hard Tom Brady fan.”

[Related: 27 Favorite ‘Shark Tank’ Products at Amazon — New List]

Shark Tank airs Fridays at 8 pm on ABC. [BONUS: Stream any ABC show through the ABC GO Digital App found here. Download is FREE.]