SUNFLOW Beach Chairs Pitch Mark Cuban on Shark Tank, ‘Under the Weather’

On Season 13 of Shark Tank, two entrepreneurs from Short Hill, New Jersey — Leslie Hsu and Greg Besner — pitch their “ingenious” line of beach chairs, SUNFLOW. The chairs are “compact, comfortable, easy-to-carry, and expertly engineered” with rust resistant aluminum and provide four positions for four different levels of comfort.

Above: Lubetzky, Hsu, Besner on Shark Tank (ABC/Christopher Willard)

Leslie and Greg have the good fortune of pitching in front of returning guest Shark Daniel Lubetzky, CEO of KIND Bars. As seen in the photo above, Leslie and Greg get Daniel to try sitting in one of their SUNFLOW beach chairs.

Daniel looks interested, but don’t count out billionaire Mark Cuban, who invested $600,000 in Under the Weather, the weather-protected pop-up tents which are used at outdoor sporting events and on the beach, and often hold a folding chair inside.

[Related: 27 Favorite ‘Shark Tank’ Products at Amazon — New List]

Shark Tank airs Fridays at 8 pm on ABC. [BONUS: Stream any ABC show through the ABC GO Digital App found here. Download is FREE.]