Round21 Founder on Shark Tank Launched Dwayne Johnson’s Under Armour Line

On Season 13 of Shark Tank, former professional basketball player Jasmine Maietta, pitches her unique sports business, round21. The company sells sporting goods (basketballs, footballs, soccer balls, ping pong paddles) illustrated with artwork. Round21 claims to be the first web3 company on Shark Tank. (A company on the web based on blockchain technology.)

Jasmine brings a lot of marketing clout with her. She was Global Vice-President of Brand at Peloton when the company went public. And before that, she was a Global Brand Marketing Lead at Under Armour, where she helped launch Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson’s UA line “Project Rock.” See photo below. (Jas is on the far right, and well you can’t miss The Rock.)

