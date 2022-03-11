Ade + Ado: African Children’s Clothing Co. Pitches Daymond John on Shark Tank

On Season 13 of Shark Tank, entrepreneurs Abisola Adekokun and Temidayo Adedokun pitch their children’s clothing line Ade + Ado. The two Nigerian immigrants from Oakland, California celebrate their African heritage with their children’s fashion, which is made of soft organic cotton. Ade + Ayo combines the Yoruba (Nigerian language) words for “crown” and “joy,” which the company says reflects “the pride and happiness children bring to their parents’ lives.”

Not only are the Ade + Ayo prints adorable, so are the models, as seen below.

The Adedokuns have the good fortune of pitching in front of clothing retail guru Daymond John. Daymond, who is a father of a toddler, recently invested in Buckle Me Baby Coats, and the non-slip children’s socks company, Squid Socks, among others.

[Related: 27 Favorite ‘Shark Tank’ Products at Amazon — New List]

Shark Tank airs Fridays at 8 pm on ABC. [BONUS: Stream any ABC show through the ABC GO Digital App found here. Download is FREE.]