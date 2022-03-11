CURIE: Aluminum-Free Deodorant Pitches Barbara Corcoran on Shark Tank

On Season 13 of Shark Tank, Sarah Moret, an entrepreneur from Los Angeles, California, pitches her all-natural personal care product line made for men and women, CURIE. The brand is known for its all-natural, aluminum-free deodorant sticks which are available in three scents: White Tea, Orange Neroli, and Grapefruit. CURIE also makes deodorant spray and hydrating hand sanitizer, among other body skin care products.

Sarah has the good fortune of pitching in front of Barbara Corcoran. The New York City real estate maven invested in Piper Wai, the super absorbent all-natural deodorant made from activated charcoal.

If Barbara thinks Curie is a conflict of interest, keep an eye on Mark Cuban and Lori Greiner who together invested in Manscaped, a line of grooming products for men including an anti-chafing deodorant and antiperspirant.

Above is a video demonstrating a deodorant detox and below is the CURIE body oil in action.

