BEHAVE: “Well-Behaved Bust” Bras Pitch Daymond John on Shark Tank

On Season 13 of Shark Tank, entrepreneur Athena Kasvikis from Boston, Massachusetts, pitches her business Behave. It’s a line of wire-free bras designed for “a well-behaved bust.” As the company says: the bras are “designed for big boobs: 30-40 + DD-I cups.” Behave bras come with padded, wide and adjustable straps, breathable stretchy lace, and their “Stayz” cups.

Athena has the good fortune of pitching in front of two female Sharks who wear bras: Barbara Corcoran and Lori Greiner. But don’t count out clothing retail guru Daymond John. He invested $250,000 in SheFit sports bras in 2016.

If he does invest in Behave, maybe Daymond can get his gorgeous wife Heather John to model as seen in the FUBU ensemble above.

[Related: 27 Favorite ‘Shark Tank’ Products at Amazon — New List]

And keep an eye on Kevin O’Leary who isn’t shy about investing in underwear. Mr. Wonderful invested $150,000 in RounderBum, a line of padded underwear for men.

Shark Tank airs Fridays at 8 pm on ABC. [BONUS: Stream any ABC show through the ABC GO Digital App found here. Download is FREE.]