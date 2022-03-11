NOGGIN Gets Mark Cuban To Wear Crazy Giant Hat on Shark Tank

On Season 13 of Shark Tank, two sports enthusiasts from Phoenix, Arizona, Gabe Cooper and Sean Starner, pitch NOGGIN Boss. ABC describes the oversized hat business as “customizable fashion design that provides fans with a way to engage and promote something that they love.”

Above: Gabe and Sean on SHARK TANK (ABC/Christopher Willard)

And yes, that’s rapper and Fast and Furious movie star Ludacris sporting a NOGGIN hat below in Vegas.

During their Shark Tank pitch, the NOGGIN founders get billionaire NBA Dallas Mavericks owner Mark Cuban to wear one of their oversized hats. Cuban’s participation is a good sign for NOGGIN as Cuban has a history of investing in sports fans related businesses including TrophySmack, GameFace, and GameDay Couture, among others.

