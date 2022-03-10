Elon Musk Says He Delivered “Power Adapters, Solar/Battery Packs, Generators” To Defiant Ukraine

In what one Australian EV fan called “maybe the best example of being agile I’ve seen,” Tesla king, SpaceX sire, and social media star Elon Musk reports having sent a huge shipment of Starlink terminals to Ukraine to keep internet access running as the besieged country tries defiantly to withstand Russia’s unprovoked incursion.

Received the second shipment of Starlink stations! @elonmusk keeps his word! Thank you for supporting Ukraine and peace in the entire world! @OMarkarova thanks! pic.twitter.com/hNZwsXkOCT — Mykhailo Fedorov (@FedorovMykhailo) March 9, 2022

Musk is responding directly to a request from Ukraine government officials, and he is meeting demands. Mykhailo Fedorov — Vice Prime Minister of Ukraine and Minister of Digital Transformation of Ukraine — responded to Musk’s delivery with deep gratitude, calling the Tesla founder a man who “keeps his word.”

Musk responded to Federov, saying, “You’re welcome. We have also sent power adapters for car cigarette lighters, solar/battery packs and generators for places where electricity is not available.”

Starlink, the satellite internet technology, is only as good as the satellite’s that deliver the service. Here Musk is making sure that means pretty good.