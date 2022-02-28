Sharon Stone Says New LensCrafters Deal “Aligns With My Personal Style”

Sharon Stone has clear vision. It’s visible in the way she’s navigated Hollywood over the course of an exceptionally long career, and also very evident in her recent book. In The Beauty of Living Twice, Stone looks back with clarity and looks forward with determination.

So it’s no surprise that she’s been selected as the face of the new LensCrafters campaign called ‘Your Eyes First.’ She lights up the screen, as usual, and brings natural gravitas with her — gravitas that doesn’t need to be made overt. Stone’s stature means it’s built in.

Given her unique stature in show business, Stone has become a major influencer, especially for women hoping to embody both style and substance. LensCrafters could hardly partner with a more appropriate celeb persona to demonstrate “that the right pair of glasses can provide a fresh twist to elevate your style while taking your overall health into account.” Stone is believable on both sides of that equation.

Stone says about the LensCrafters partnership: “The versatile assortment of frames I wear in the campaign appeal to the latest spring trends yet remain timeless, aligning perfectly with my personal style. From a classic round frame to bold, cat-eye shapes, there is truly the perfect frame to suit everyone’s style at LensCrafters.”

It’s that timelessness that seems to align best with Stone’s personal style. If you want to know Stone, consider this quote from her book: “My father used to call me back from playtime in our giant yard, take me aside, and, putting his hand on my shoulder, say, ‘You are letting those boys beat you so that they will like you. Now, go out there and win, and they will respect you.'”