PinoleBlue: OrganBlue Corn Protein Mix Pitches Mark Cuban on Shark Tank

On Season 13 of Shark Tank, entrepreneur Eddie Sandoval of Wichita, Kansas pitches his food company, PinoleBlue. Pinole is a dry mix used in coffee and smoothies and is made of organic stone ground blue corn that originates from the Tarahumara tribe of Mexico. Pinole is known for boosting endurance and energy. Sandoval invented his own Pinole-based protein blend to sell to athletes, among other products including tortillas and cookies.

Sandoval has the good fortune of pitching PinoleBlue in front of billionaire Mark Cuban, owner of the NBA Dallas Mavericks, who has a history of investing in protein powder related businesses on Shark Tank.

[Related: 27 Favorite ‘Shark Tank’ Products at Amazon — New List]

Cuban and former guest Shark and former MLB baseball star Alex “A-Rod” Rodriguez invested in the disposable protein pods Vade, and in the protein shaker IceShaker founded by Chris Gronkowski (brother of Super Bowl champion Rob “Gronk” Gronkowski).

Shark Tank airs Fridays at 8 pm on ABC. [BONUS: Stream any ABC show through the ABC GO Digital App found here. Download is FREE.]