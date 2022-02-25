Diaper Dust Pitches Kardashian CEO Emma Grede, Mom of 4 on Shark Tank

On Season 13 of Shark Tank, entrepreneur Regina Crisci, a mother from Winterville, North Carolina, pitches her patent-pending product Diaper Dust. Made with activated charcoal, Diaper Dust is designed to eliminate diaper odor.

When removing a diaper, sprinkle Diaper Dust on the soiled diaper before disposing of it. Not only does Diaper Dust eliminate odor but it’s also promoted as a product that eliminates the need for diaper pails and plastic bags.

Crisci has the good fortune of pitching Diaper Dust in front of mom of four, guest Shark Emma Grede, who just had twins in November!

Grede is a founding partner of Kim Kardashian’s SKIMS and CEO of Khloe Kardashian’s clothing company Good American.

Regina explains how Diaper Dust works in the adorable video below with her 3-year-old son.

Shark Tank airs Fridays at 8 pm on ABC.