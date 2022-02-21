‘Shark Tank’ Casting For Season 14, How To Apply In 2022, Mark Cuban Tips

As seen in the videos below, Mark Cuban and Barbara Corcoran are encouraging fans to apply for Season 14 of Shark Tank. Barbara tells interested entrepreneurs to get in touch with ABC Casting Director Mindy Zemrak. Mindy says she receives 20,000 to 30,000 applications every season, and only 150 get to be on the show!

That’s Mindy below with Mark Cuban. Cuban looks at video of Shark Tank hopefuls and speaks his mind about the pluses and minuses of the performances — in other words, Mark Cuban’s tips to make it.

The online form at the Casting Online Submission Website for SHARK TANK is easy to use. There are just 15 questions to answer including your name, address, name of company, URL, business description, category, etc.

Note, according to the website: “You must be fully vaccinated prior to coming to the Shark Tank set, in accordance with Producer’s then-current COVID-19 health and safety protocols.”