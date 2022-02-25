Junobie: Breastfeeding Storage Bags Pitch Newborn Twins Mom Emma Grede on Shark Tank

On Season 13 of Shark Tank, an entrepreneur named Nickey from Lafayette, Indiana introduces Junobie, the first ever BPA-free reusable breastmilk storage bag. Not only are Junobie breastfeeding storage bags safe in the dishwasher, microwave and boiling water, but the bags are also designed to stand on their own.

Nickey has the good fortune of pitching in front of Lori Greiner who invested in Milk Snob in 2016. Milk Snob makes stylish covers for infant car seats that can convert into covers for moms to wear while breastfeeding.

After agreeing to a $150,000 investment from the Queen of QVC on Shark Tank, Milk Snob landed a licensing deal with Disney Baby.

It’s too bad Shark Daymond John isn’t included in this episode: He invested $150,000 in the Boobie Bar, a snack bar designed for breast-feeding mothers.

Nickey has already expanded the Junobie brand to include breastfeeding storage bag cooling cups — see below.

Definitely don’t count out guest Shark Emma Grede. She’s the mother of four — she’s just had twins in November!

