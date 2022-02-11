Gal Gadot Introduces ‘Cue’ Home Testing Device in Super Bowl Ad, “Hope for Healthier Future”

If you’ve got a super product, then it makes marketing sense to get a superhero to introduce it at a super game. That’s the logic behind getting Gal Gadot to do a Super Bowl ad for Cue, a high tech home-testing device. Gadot writes on Instagram that the product, “gives me hope for a healthier future.”

Everybody watching the game hopes there will soon be no need for this product. But those paying attention also know that’s probably wishful thinking.

For more information about how the Cue tests work, try here, where the company says “Cue’s lab-quality COVID-19 test is fast, accurate, and available whenever, wherever. Cue’s over-the-counter test is authorized by the FDA for adults and kids ages 2 and up.”

Gadot, of course, is a bona fide member of the Marvel Universe, where such magical devices are everyday items. She plays superhero Diana Prince AKA Wonder Woman.

Gadot’s embodiment of Wonder Woman may be what makes her perfect for introducing Cue, but the superhero role is hardly the limit of her stardom. Gadot, along with her myriad acting accomplishments, is also a former Miss Israel. For a quick sampling of her other roles — besides that of Super Bowl health marketer — see the fun video below.