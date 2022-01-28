OverEZ Chicken Coops Gets Robert Herjavec To Hold Live Chicken on Shark Tank

On Season 13 of Shark Tank, Chet Beiler, an entrepreneur from Manheim, Pennsylvania, pitches his chicken coop business OverEZ. His coops are created by Amish craftsmen, and according to the client below, it takes less than an hour to assemble.

On Shark Tank, Chet invites Sharks Robert Herjavec and Lori Greiner to come up and take a closer look. Robert goes the distance at picks up a live chicken as seen in the photo below.

Above: Robert Herjavec during the OverEZ pitch on SHARK TANK (ABC/Christopher Willard)

Chet also has the good fortune of pitching OverEZ in front of Daymond John, who enjoys the great outdoors and has a house in Upstate New York where he likes to camp, fish and tend to his beekeeping duties. So why not add a chicken coop, if he doesn’t have one already!

[Related: 27 Favorite ‘Shark Tank’ Products at Amazon — New List]

Shark Tank airs Fridays at 8 pm on ABC. [BONUS: Stream any ABC show through the ABC GO Digital App found here. Download is FREE.]