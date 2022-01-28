Blowzee: 2 Candle Blowers Pitch Mark Cuban, Kevin O’Leary on Shark Tank

On Season 13 of Shark Tank, two entrepreneurs from Thomashire, Connecticut, Mark Lareau and Mark Apelt, pitch their device Blowzee. It allows people to blow out their birthday candles without spreading germs all over the cake. Blowzee is “designed to redirect the user’s breath and germs away from the cake, while still providing the same fun of blowing out the candles.” Check out the TikTok demonstration below.

Blowzee on Amazon

[Related: 27 Favorite ‘Shark Tank’ Products at Amazon]

The Marks have the good fortune of pitching in front of another Mark — billionaire Mark Cuban. And not just because they share the same first name! Cuban has invested in novelty products and gag gifts on Shark Tank in the past.

He invested $640,000 in Prank-O, the company that sells boxes that appear like products you see promoted as “As Seen on TV” but there’s nothing inside.

But don’t count out Kevin O’Leary. He’s known for investing in novelty items, too, like Pop It Pal, the pimple popping fidget toy.

New episodes of Shark Tank air Fridays at 8 pm on ABC. [BONUS: Stream any ABC show through the ABC GO Digital App found here. Download is FREE.]