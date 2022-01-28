Calm Strips: Stress Relief Adhesives Pitch Kevin O’Leary on Shark Tank

On Season 13 of Shark Tank, two entrepreneurs from Chesapeake, Virginia, Luce Fuller and Michael Malkin, introduce Calm Strips, a product designed to stick to anything and everything to help soothe anxiety and fidgeting. The colorful textured sensory adhesives are meant to be peeled, stuck and touched on phones, laptops, binders, you name it, and are water resistant.

Luce and Michael have the good fortune of pitching in front of Kevin O’Leary. Mr. Wonderful invested $250,000 in the novelty item Pop It Pal, which is also promoted as a stress-reliever and fidget solution.

Since Kevin’s investment in Pop It Pal, the pimple toy has been popping up in retail stores including Spencer’s, home of the ultimate gag gifts!

Plus, many teachers are using Calm Strips in the classroom as seen in the testimonial TikTok video below. Kevin knows a lot of people in the educational industry from his days with Scholastic!

