Mark Cuban Shows His Strength with Kettle Gryp on ‘Shark Tank’ — Made In USA

On Season 13 of Shark Tank, two entrepreneurs from Locust Grove, Georgia, want to pump up the Sharks with their innovative fitness equipment play. The American-made (San Diego, California) Kettle Gryps turn any barbell into a Kettle Bell. Entrepreneurs Andy Thomas and Daniel Sheppard will make their case in front of Sharks Mark Cuban, Daymond John, Kevin O’Leary, Lori Greiner and Robert Herjavec. The Kettle Gryp has more than 6,000 ratings on Amazon, and the Kettle Gryp commonly receives five-stars.

Mark Cuban, billionaire owner of the NBA’s Dallas Mavericks, knows something about getting into the gym. (In fact, all the Sharks stay fit, as you can see.) But Cuban decides to show some upper arm and shoulder strength testing out the Kettle Grip — he smiles through it, but there’s some grit showing on his face, too, as he holds the weight. What he’s doing isn’t easy, folks!

SHARK TANK – “1314” – “Shark Tank” airing FRIDAY, JAN. 28 (8:00-9:01 p.m. EST), on ABC. (ABC/Christopher Willard) MARK CUBAN

And it’s not just Cuban who gives the accessory a whirl. But Mr. Wonderful looks more like he’s examining the craftsmanship than giving it a workout. Hey, you can Gryp it, Swing it, Pack it, as they say on the site. (see below) Shark Tank airs on ABC, Fridays at 8:00 p.m. EST.