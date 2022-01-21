TA3 Sculpting Swimsuits Light Up Shark Tank, 16 Amazing Pics of “Lacey and Plungey” Models

Leila Shams is the founder of TA3 swimsuits, the body-sculpting, confidence-boosting swimsuits for when “we’re most exposed.” Shams is an entrepreneur deep in her bones. And she gets to meet with more of her kind when she hits the Shark Tank on Friday night.

Three long years it took Ms. Shams to perfect her body-shaping suits, taking steady steps from prototype to beach-ready. Now she is using the Tank to tell the world — and hopefully get some financial muscle behind her. Is she ready to swim with the Sharks? How about this image-only-answer from her TA3’s Instagram…

So, yes! The entrepreneur lights up Shark Tank the same way her designs light up the faces of those who wear them. A visit to the TA3 site will give a good “fit quiz” and introduce you to the main designs, including “Lacey” and “Plungey.”

The suits, which have a patent pending design, flatten, sculpt and lift. Hey, that’s a pretty good design triple-threat! (Note: Spanx, whose founder is a guest Shark sometimes, also sells swimsuits.) But are these TA3 suits too expensive? Could a Shark onboard help bring the cost and price down?

