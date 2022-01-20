Mark Cuban’s New Low Cost Prescription Drug Business Can Serve 89% of Market, CostPlus “On A Mission”

“Everyone should have safe affordable medicines with transparent prices,” says billionaire entrepreneur and Shark Tank star Mark Cuban. That’s the focus and mission of Cuban’s new CostPlus Drug Company, which delivers all its medicines with a transparent, uniform cost markup.

Dallas Morning News editor John Gravois tweeted about this bold transparency as the work of a company “on a mission.” Cuban himself put the proposition as simply as possible, writing: “If you need to buy generic drugs, sign up and try our pricing. EVERYTHING we sell is cost plus 15%.”

Even the name of the company demonstrates its value proposition. CostPlus acquires and markets the drugs, and makes its money on a 15% commission for its work. That’s it. It’s their COST, PLUS their commission. End of the pricing story.

So Cuban’s CostPlus is set up to deliver pricing relief to millions of patients who take generic drugs. Does CostPlus also solve the heavy financial burden borne by patients who are prescribed brand name prescription drugs with no generic option?

No. But nor does CostPlus undermine the R&D budgets Big Pharma relies on to develop new drugs, as some replies to the tweet suggest. The revenue that patented drugs provide is unaffected by CostPlus’s mission. What CostPlus does is cut out the middleman and add transparency. CostPlus is a logistics solution.

But without offering brand name drugs, is CostPlus really a big deal? Consider this: approximately 89% of drug prescriptions in the US are filled by the generic option each year, according to the AAM (Association for Accessible Medicines). Yes, many will still struggle to pay for name brand drugs that remain under patent protection, but nearly NINETY PERCENT of Americans can get some financial relief through CostPlus.

If the prescription brand v. generic trend continues as it has historically, even this high percentage of generic fulfillment will grow. In 2005, according to drug data available at Statista, brand name drugs made up 40% of filled prescriptions, a figure that has dropped to around 10% as more drugs have come off protection.