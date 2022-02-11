76ers James Harden Is New Moses Malone, Former NBA MVP Joining Superstar

History looks favorably on the latest big NBA trade, especially if you live in the City of Brotherly Love and have a good memory.

Philadelphia 76ers center Joel Embiid is a powerhouse NBA superstar who — like every star — can’t win a title without help. Now Philly has gone out and acquired former NBA MVP James Harden as the answer to Embiid’s title dreams. The 76ers actually have this script (acquiring a league MVP) in the team vault, though it’s probably a little dusty.

That’s right, back in 1982 the team had the inimitable Julius ‘Doctor J’ Erving in Embiid’s role, flying and trying to bring the title home, without ever being able to get to the summit. So after a few tough Finals losses very near the pinnacle, the Sixers acquired the services of the late great Moses Malone, already a two-time winner of the NBA MVP Award as a Houston Rocket.

The result? Moses and Doc won the 1982-83 NBA title straightaway, sweeping the Lakers in the Finals, and Malone won his third NBA MVP. Present-day Sixers GM Daryl Morey was about ten years old at the time, but this week’s move suggests he remembers.

Like most NBA teams, the Sixers have a long history of trying to bolster superstar talent with complimentary star talent — Allen Iverson was paired with Glenn ‘Big Dog’ Robinson and even Hall of Famer Chris Webber, but it was not enough, especially with Webber being near the end of his career.

But neither of those great players were NBA MVPs, like Harden and Malone — MVPs being always in short supply. And unlike Webber, Harden remains at the top of his game physically, trailing only the Suns’ Chris Paul this season in assists at 10.2.