Tabby Cat-Person’s Dating App Pitches Mark Cuban on Shark Tank

On Season 13 of Shark Tank, a trio of entrepreneurs from New Orleans, Louisiana — Sterling Davis, Leigh Isaacson and Nathan Kehn — pitch Tabby, a dating app designed specifically for (human) cat lovers who are looking to “find their purrfect match.”

The threesome have the good fortune of pitching in front of billionaire Mark Cuban, not because he loves cats or people who love cats (we can’t confirm either) but because he has invested in a dating app on Shark Tank in the past. In 2018, Cuban invested $200,000 in Hater, the dating app that helps singles find a good match based on what they hate versus what they like.

And, you can forget Cuban’s investment in I Want to Draw a Cat For You! See catchy pitch above. (Sorry, the artist/entrepreneur behind the business has since retired the business.)

