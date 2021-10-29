TheMagic5 Swimming Goggles Pitch Robert Herjavec, Barbara Corcoran on Shark Tank

On Season 13 of Shark Tank, two triathletes from Brooklyn, New York, and Charlotte, North Carolina — Bo Haaber and Rasmus Barfred — pitch The Magic 5, custom swimming goggles. Not only are they designed and made to fit each individual’s face perfectly but they also prevent water leakage.

Here’s how it works: Download the Magic5 app and scan your face (it takes less than 30 seconds) and then “say goodbye to goggle marks around your eyes and uncomfortable pressure during your swim sessions.”

Bo and Rasmus have the good fortune of pitching in front of Robert Herjavec, who likes to spend time in and on the water. See photos below!

That’s Robert literally swimming with the sharks below!

Check out Robert’s crazy pool/spa at home!

But don’t count out Barbara Corcoran. She’s a swimmer too (see bikini pic below!) and has invested in swimsuit companies including Raising Wild!

