Jiggy: What Happened To Jigsaw Puzzle Art After Mark Cuban $500,000 Shark Tank Deal

On Season 12 of Shark Tank, New York City entrepreneur Kaylin Marcotte pitched her business Jiggy. The company turns artwork created by female artists into jiggle saw puzzles that are “worth framing.” Customers can buy Jizzy puzzles individually or sign-up for a monthly subscription.

Kaylin went into the Tank seeking an investment of $500,000 in exchange for five percent equity. She left with a deal with billionaire Mark Cuban: $500,000 investment for 15 percent and a promise to match $50,000 in charitable donations.

Since the Jiggy Shark Tank episode originally aired in April 2021, the company continues to receive five-star reviews online including at giant retailer Amazon and has been receiving great press coverage as seen in the Today Show clip below.

