Suds2Go: What Happened To Portable Handwasher After $200k Robert Herjavec Shark Tank Deal

On Season 12 of Shark Tank, married couple Gabe and Cindy Trevizo pitched their product Suds2Go, a portable handwashing system. It’s a water bottle with a soap dispenser on top of the lid. Just pump out the foam soap from the top and then rinse with the water from the bottle’s spout.

The Trevizo went into the Tank seeking an investment of $200,000 for ten percent equity. They left with a deal with Robert Herjavec: $200k for 15 percent.

After the Suds2Go Shark Tank episode originally aired in Spring 2021, the product continues to get 5-star reviews as seen below…

