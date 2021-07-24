FurZapper: What Happened After $600,000 Lori Greiner Shark Tank Deal

FurZapper, a silicone-made product that safely removes pet hair from people clothes in the washing machine and dryer, was pitched on Season 12 of Shark Tank. The two entrepreneurs behind the pet product, Harry Levin and Michael Sweigar of Long Beach Island, New Jersey, went into the Tank seeking an investment of $600,000 for ten percent equity.

FurZapper at Amazon

[Related: 27 Favorite ‘Shark Tank’ Products at Amazon — New List]

After receiving several offers (from Kevin O’Leary, Barbara Corcoran and Mark Cuban), Harry and Michael accepted Lori Greiner‘s final offer: $600k for 15 percent with a line of credit.

FurZapper should fit nicely in Lori’s pet product portfolio: she recently invested $250,000 in Shed Defenders, dog onesies that keep pet hair and dander from shedding all over you and your house.

Since the FurZapper Shark Tank episode originally aired in March 2021, the company continues to receive 5-star reviews on Amazon, including this one: “Works like a charm… We have four cats, and our clothes have much less hair on them. We look normal again instead of the crazy cat people we really are.”

Note: The company warns potential customers of counterfeit FurZappers which “may melt, burn and can ruin your clothes!” See above.

Shark Tank air Fridays at 8 pm and Saturdays at 9 pm on ABC. [BONUS: Stream any ABC show through the ABC GO Digital App found here. Download is FREE.]