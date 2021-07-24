Entertainment, Celebrity, TV, Culture

Opulence MD: What Happened To Magnetic Eyelashes After $100,000 Shark Tank Deal

by in Business Spotlight, Shark Tank | July 24, 2021

Opulence MD Shark Tank

Dr. Anika Goodwin Hilderbrand on SHARK TANK (ABC)

On Season 12 of Shark Tank, ophthalmologist Dr. Anika Goodwin Hilderbrand pitched her beauty business, Opulence MD, a line of magnetic and cruelty-free mink eyelashes. Most false eyeglasses rely on glue to adhere to eyelids.

Arishine Magnetic Lashes

Dr. Hilderbrand went into the Tank seeking an investment of $75,000 in exchange for five percent equity. She left with a deal with guest Shark jewelry designer Kendra Scott: $100,000 for 20 percent.

Since the Opulence MD Shark Tank episode originally aired in March 2021, Opulence MD continues to promote itself with gorgeous models including beauty pageant winners (see below).

