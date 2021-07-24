The Matte Makeup Mat: What Happened After $100,000 Lori Greiner Shark Tank Deal

On Season 12 of Shark Tank, entrepreneur Melissa Clayton from Acton, Massachusetts pitched her patented beauty organizer space saver, The Matte. It’s designed to unfold over a bathroom sink and work like an extra sturdy counter. Melissa went into the Tank seeking an investment of $100,000 in exchange for 20 percent equity.

Melissa had the good fortune of pitching in front of Lori Greiner who invested $200,000 in Makeup Junkie Bags, a collection of lay-flat cosmetic and travel bags. Melissa accepted Lori’s offer of $100,000 for 33.3 percent equity.

Since The Matte Shark Tank episode originally aired in April 2021, The Matte continues to receive 5-star reviews on Amazon including this one: “nice and sturdy, holds my makeup spread out for me while covering my tiny sink to make counter space for me. makes getting ready in the morning a breeze since im not worried about dropping lids/caps or small sponges into my sink anymore.”

[Related: 27 Favorite ‘Shark Tank’ Products at Amazon — New List]

Shark Tank airs Fridays at 8 pm and Saturdays at 9 pm on ABC. [BONUS: Stream any ABC show through the ABC GO Digital App found here. Download is FREE.]