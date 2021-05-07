Mark Cuban Takes Off Jacket To Shoot “Grind” Basketballs on Shark Tank

On Season 12 of Shark Tank, athlete and entrepreneur Thomas Fields of Houston, Texas, takes his shot at a deal with the Sharks after introducing his portable basketball shooting machine that folds into a duffel bag, GRIND.

Thomas has the good fortune of pitching in front of NBA Dallas Mavericks owner Mark Cuban who, during the GRIND pitch, takes off his suit jacket and take a couple of shots using GRIND. Good form, Mark Cuban!

Mark Cuban during the GRIND pitch on SHARK TANK (ABC)

Cuban hasn’t invested in a basketball-specific company on Shark Tank but it is a good sign when he interacts with the product, as he did with Trophy Smack (Cuban sat on the Trophy Throne and gave a big smile before investing $600,000 in the fantasy sports championship trophy company).

New episodes of Shark Tank air Fridays at 8 pm on ABC, right before 20/20 at 9 pm.